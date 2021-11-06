Christmas Decorating Will Cause Slight Traffic Impact

St. James Episcopal Church View Photo

Sonora, CA — Preparations are being made ahead of the holiday season, and it will create a slight traffic impact throughout today in downtown Sonora.

Christmas lights are being installed at the historic red church property starting early this morning and continuing through the afternoon. Because of this, officials report that there will be a partial closure of Snell Street, in front of the church, near the intersection of South Washington Street. Travel with caution in the area and be prepared for a minor traffic delay until about 5pm. Organizers tell Clarke Broadcasting it will look “fantastic” when completed.