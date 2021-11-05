Summerville Football Playoff Action Tonight

Sonora Wildcats vs Summerville Bears View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — While the Summerville Bears will hit the gridiron, Sonora High has a bye for the first week in week one of the CIF Sac Joaquin playoffs.

Summerville is the 11th seed in the Division VI bracket. The 4-4 overall Bears (2-2 in Mother Lode League) will travel to face the sixth seed Waterford tonight. All the action can be heard live on 93.5 KKBN beginning at 7 p.m. Click here to view the bracket.

Meanwhile, the Sonora High Wildcats received a bye in week one of the CIF Sac Joaquin playoffs. Sonora High finished the regular season 4-0 in the Mother Lode League and 6-3 overall following a 35-7 win against Summerville last Friday night. The Wildcats are the third seed in the CIF Sac Joaquin Division V bracket. They will take on the winner of Hilmar and Los Banos on November 12. Click here to view the full bracket.

For live quarterly game score updates throughout the playoffs, view the scorestream here.