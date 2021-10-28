Local Mountain Passes Remain Closed

Early Season Snowfall On Monitor Pass View Photo

Sonora, CA — Caltrans reports that Highway 108 Sonora Pass and Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass are still closed until “further notice.”

Caltrans could still reopen the passes this Fall season if conditions allow. Meanwhile, Caltrans reports that Highway 89 Monitor Pass in Alpine County is back open, effective this morning.

Meanwhile, Yosemite National Park reports that Highway 120 Tioga Pass and Glacier Pass remain closed until further notice.

Officials will be keeping an eye on the weather over the coming days and weeks.

The National Weather Service reports that the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada received anywhere between one-and-a-half to three feet of snow from the storm system that passed through Northern California this past weekend.