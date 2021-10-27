Governor Newsom Receives And Touts COVID Vaccine Booster

Governor Newsom Receives COVID Booster View Photo

Oakland, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom, who earlier received the single dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, got a booster shot on camera today.

He said that it was being done in public to highlight the safety of the vaccines. It was administered by California’s Health and Human Services Secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly. There are different rules and recommendations for boosters, depending on which brand the person received earlier.

Everyone who received the J&J vaccine is eligible for the booster after two months, regardless of age. Mixing and matching is allowed for the booster dose. Newsom received Moderna booster because it is what the clinic he attended this morning in Oakland was administering. It was noted that the Moderna booster amount is only half of what the original two doses were, while the Pfizer and J&J booster are the same amount as the earlier doses. That decision was a result of clinical studies.

Dr. Ghaly confirmed it doesn’t matter which booster someone receives, and they all work as desired.

Meanwhile, unlike J&J, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are only recommended after six months, and you must either be over 65, have high-risk medical conditions, or work in high-risk settings.

Newsom stated that 88-percent of eligible Californians have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

He argued, the “ticket out of the pandemic” is getting everyone vaccinated, and booster shots for those eligible.

On a related note, later, during a question and answer session with the media, Governor Newsom somewhat dodged a question about In N Out Burger closing some of its Bay Area locations because of COVID vaccine requirements for indoor dining. The Governor referred to them as a “great California company” in which there is some disagreement about current health requirements in certain jurisdictions.