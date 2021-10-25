Town Hall To Address Calaveras Forrest Management

Calaveras Big Trees State Park View Photo

Calaveras, CA– California State Parks announced plans to hold a town hall meeting on Wednesday, November 3rd at 6:30 pm at Calaveras Big Trees State Park to discuss forest management.

The Central Valley District’s Natural Resources Forest Stewardship team is inviting the public to join the discussion about protecting giant sequoias, forest management, and wildfire preparation in the park. The group of speakers will also answer questions from the community in a planned 90-minute town hall. The meeting will be held in person, with options to view it virtually with the goal of allowing anyone who wishes, to participate.

The town hall will address forest management and using prescribed fire to restore and maintain the ecologically of the forest along with a history of those types of burns in Calaveras Big Trees as well as plans for the future in regards to protecting the park and surrounding community.

To join the zoom meeting, click the link here when the meeting begins

COVID-19 protocols will be in place for this meeting.