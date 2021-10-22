Repair Work Will Impact Traffic On Three Area Highways

Flaggers directing traffic View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – Travelers in Tuolumne County may be impacted by road work on three area highways next week.

Caltrans crews will perform various repair, utility and tree trimming operations on sections of Highway 49 at the Montezuma Junction near Simms Road in Chinese Camp, Highway 108 in Sonora and Highway 120 in the Groveland area.

Caltrans says motorists should expect 5- to 10-minute delays and asks them to take alternate routes whenever possible. They also urge motorists to slow down in the cone zones for workers’ safety. For road conditions 24/7, go to mymotherlode.com, and on the homepage click on traffic.

Caltrans released this schedule for the road work:

SR 49

A full closure of SR 49 from Simms Road to near SR 108 for

culvert work from 7:00 A.M. Monday, October 25, 2021, to 8:00

P.M. Monday, November 8, 2021.

SR 108

One-way traffic control on SR 108 from Hess Avenue to

Peaceful Oak Road for bridge work from 6:00 A.M. Monday,

October 25 to 6:00 P.M. Friday, October 29, 2021.

Intermittent one-way traffic control on SR 108 from Via

Estate/Rancho Poquitos to Hidden Acres Road for tree work

from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

SR 120

One-way traffic control on SR 120 from Power House Street to

Ferretti Road for utility work from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M., from

Monday, October 25, 2021, to Friday, October 29, 2021.