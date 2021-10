Sonora, CA — There is a power outage impacting 145 PG&E customers in Sonora this morning.

The outage started just after 5am and PG&E hopes to have everyone restored by 8am. It is not immediately clear what caused the outage. It is impacting areas like Summit Avenue, Hillcrest Drive, East Jackson Street, Bourbon Street and West Lane.

Written by BJ Hansen .

