Update: Serious Injuries In Vehicle VS. Tree Crash In Calaveras County

Update at 10:47 a.m.: The CHP reports that the air ambulance has left the scene of the collision in the 1400 block of Railroad Flat Road with one patient. There are no details on their condition, but the CHP is reporting major injuries in the car versus tree crash in the Rail Road Flat area. Further details are below.

Original post at 10:16 a.m.: Rail Road Flat, CA — First responders are on the scene of a vehicle versus tree crash in the Rail Road Flat area of Calaveras County where one person is being flown from the scene.

The collision happened in the 1400 block of Railroad Flat Road at the Lakeside Mobile Home Park intersection near John Deer Road. The CHP reports that a car went off the roadway about 50 ft. and smashed into a tree. An update will be provided when new information comes into the newsroom.