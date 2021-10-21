Update: Over 5,400 Waking Up To No Power

PG&E power outage stretching from Dorrington to Lake Alpine View Photos

Update at 8:50 a.m.: PG&E crews are making progress on a power outage stretching from the Arnold area up to Bear Valley this morning.

The utility reports their lights went out around 4:22 a.m. Initially, 5,455 customers along the Highway 4 corridor were impacted. Crews have been able to cut that number nearly in half with 2,731 now without lights spanning from Dorrington to the Bear Valley area, including Lake Alpine. The company relayed crews have still not determined the cause of the outage. An 11:15 a.m. restoration time has been given. The outage forced the closure of Hazel Fisher Elementary School in Arnold.

Original post at 7:25 a.m.: Calaveras County, CA — Over 5,400 PG&E customers, stretching from the Arnold area up to Bear Valley, are waking up to no electricity this morning.

The utility reports their lights went out around 4:22 a.m. 5,455 customers are impacted along the Highway 4 corridor. The company relayed that crews are at the outage location and investigating the cause of the outage. An 11:15 a.m. restoration time has been given. Hazel Fisher Elementary School is closed due to the outage.