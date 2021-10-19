23 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne County, 10 in Calaveras

Tuolumne County Public Health reports 23 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday’s report with 17 unvaccinated and 6 vaccinated. There are 161 active cases including 10 who are hospitalized.

Today’s newly reported cases did not have any cases age 17 or younger and 10 cases age 60 or older. The gender and age breakdown is; 3 men age 18 to 29, 4 women 30-39, 2 women age 40 to 49, 2 women and 2 men age 50-59, 5 women and 2 men age 60 to 69, 1 woman and 1 man age 70 to 79, and 1 woman 80 to 89.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County is down to 35.8 from 37.9 per 100,000 population yesterday. A total of 25 were released from isolation since Friday, in all 5,084 were released from isolation today. There have been 5,356 community cases and 1,620 inmate cases. Of Tuolumne County’s population eligible to be vaccinated 60% have been vaccinated. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports 1 active COVID-19 case at the Sierra Conservation Center. The SCC manages 3,285 inmates including all the southern fire conservation camps. The CDCR reports 1,646 resolved covid cases at the SCC and no deaths.

Public Health says, “There are positive actions we can take to protect ourselves and those around us from illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. Vaccination is the most important step we can take to reduce the spread of disease, and reduce the impact to our healthcare system. In addition, the continued practice of other preventive actions like wearing a mask in public, keeping your distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands, cleaning surfaces, and staying home when sick will help slow the spread of the virus.”

Calaveras County Public Health reports a death due to COVID-19 of a man in his 80s. There are 10 new covid cases since yesterday. Active cases decreased by three to 34, including one Covid hospitalization. There are five new cases age 17 or younger and two new cases age 65 years old or older. Since the pandemic began Calaveras has had 611 Covid-19 positive children who are 17 and under and 645 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over. Calaveras has vaccinated 54.8% of their eligible population. The Monday report was delayed due to technical issues.

Mariposa County Public Health reports 16 new cases and 114 active cases. They detail that vaccines are a benefit even for the young and healthy stating, “With the Delta variant, we are seeing more cases in younger individuals compared to what we saw with previous variants. We’re also seeing more people becoming sick and experiencing severe disease than we’ve seen this entire pandemic. Yesterday’s case report had 21 of the 36 cases in those under the age of 18. We currently have 9 COVID-19 positive community members hospitalized, including a 23-year-old, three individuals in their 40’s, two in their 50’s, and three over 60 years old.”

This Week’s Overview (Oct 8 – Oct 15) Tuolumne reported a total of 145 new cases down from 184 the previous week and Calaveras has reported 65 cases down from 77 the previous week. Last week there were three Covid deaths of residents reported in Tuolumne County and five deaths in Calaveras.



COVID-19 Testing The LHI testing site at the fairgrounds has moved to a self-swabbing process. If you are 12 or older and are able to do the swabbing yourself, you will be instructed to do so. Self-swabbing had previously been optional but is now part of the regular testing protocol. Public health recommends if you believe you have been exposed to Covid, schedule an appointment to get tested 5 days after exposure and if you are having any symptoms, please get tested right away. The Tuolumne County State testing site is open 7 days a week beginning from 7 AM to 7 PM at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123 the same website and phone number can be used to schedule tests in other counties. Testing is also available through some pharmacies, at Rapid Care, the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccines appointments can be made through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. COVID-19 vaccine appointments are also available at local pharmacies as detailed here.

Tuolumne Schools Superintendent Cathy Parker’s update about COVID-19 Vaccines for students is here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 10/18 72 23 3,399 55 Calaveras 10/19 34 10 3,689 82 Mariposa 10/19 114 16 1,324 15 Mono 10/19 85 16 1,439 5 Stanislaus 10/19 1,537 70 76,651 1,325 Tuolumne 10/19 161 23 6,976 111