Sonora, CA — North Washington Street is currently closed at the intersection of Snell Street.

The Sonora PD reports that it is due to a TUD water line break. Crews will be making repairs over the next several hours, so be prepared for a traffic delay. School Street is an alternate route around the closure.

Written by BJ Hansen

