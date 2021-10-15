SPD Reports Injuries From DUI Crash

North Washington Street Crash View Photo

Sonora, CA — Two minors were injured in a DUI crash in downtown Sonora.

The Police Department reports that it happened earlier this week during the afternoon hours on North Washington Street near Wyckoff Street. A 2003 Ford Ranger went through the metal fencing on the edge of North Washington Street and over a seven-foot drop-off into a vacant lot below.

The driver, 18-year-old Brian D. Murray was arrested for DUI. The PD reports that he was suspected to have been driving under the influence of marijuana. Two juveniles in the vehicle, ages 15 and 17, were treated for injuries. They are described as “non-life-threatening” in nature.