Update: State Of Local Mountain Passes

Update at 10:28am: Caltrans now reports that Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass is closed at the east end of Lake Alpine and Highway 108 is closed at Kennedy Meadows. Yosemite National Park indicates that Highway 120 Tioga Pass is open.

We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available. The passes can open and close this time of year depending on weather conditions.

Original story posted at 9am: Sonora, CA — You still have a chance to travel over local mountain passes like Highway 4 Ebbetts, Highway 108 Sonora and Highway 120 Tioga.

All three were closed on Thursday because of incoming high country snow. After surveying the passes over the weekend, they are all back open this morning.

The mountain passes often temporarily close, and reopen, throughout the fall period, until there is enough snow to close them for the winter season.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling during this time of year because conditions can change, and roads can be icy.