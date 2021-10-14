Update: Fire In Cedar Ridge

CAL Fire helicopter 404 at Columbia Air Base View Photo

Update at 4:45 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that crews have extinguished a vegetation fire near Kewin Mill Road in the Cedar Ridge area of Tuolumne County. The flames broke out just before 4 p.m. in the 16900 block of East Brookside Drive near Quarterhorse Drive. CAL Fire reports the fire was contained at a quarter acre in size and no structures were threatened. What ignited the blaze is under investigation. A small ground crew will remain on the scene mopping up for the next hour.

Original post at 4:20 p.m.: Cedar Ridge, CA — Air and ground crews are battling a vegetation fire near Kewin Mill Road in the Cedar Ridge area of Tuolumne County.

The flames broke out in some brush and grass in the 16900 block of East Brookside Drive near Quarterhorse Drive. CAL Fire reports the fire is a quarter acre in size and moving at a slow rate of spread. No structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.