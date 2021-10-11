Large California Retailers Must Have Gender Neutral Sections

California State Capitol Building View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law over the weekend that impacts large department stores with over 500 employees.

The state is mandating that those stores display kids products like toys and toothbrushes in gender-neutral ways. Retailers can still have specific boys and girls sections but must also add a gender-neutral area. Proponents argued that traditional marketing tactics, like boys items in blue and girls in pink, pressure kids to conform to gender stereotypes.

The new law does not impact clothing sections. Small businesses are exempt.

Most Republican lawmakers opposed the new law arguing that it is a form of government overreach.