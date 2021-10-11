PG&E Cancels PSPS For Mother Lode Counties

Sonora, CA — Citing changing weather conditions, PG&E removed the Mother Lode from the planned PSPS event today.

There will be no public safety power shutoffs today in Tuolumne or Calaveras counties. PG&E had announced over the weekend that a portion of the two counties should prepare for potential outages. The outages that the company is moving forward with are mostly around Vacaville, the Mendocino National Forest, Redding and Chico. As many as 44,000 customers could still be impacted.

PG&E preventatively turns of power during times of high wind and dry conditions to prevent wildfires.