Red Flag Warning Issued For The Mother Lode And The Central Valley

File Photo: Smoke in Downtown Sonora View Photo

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the Mother Lode from 11 AM Monday until 7 PM Tuesday. A Red Flag Warning has also been issued for the Northern San Joaquin Valley from 11 PM tonight until 7 PM Tuesday.

Gusty north to northeast winds of twenty-five to forty-five mph will develop late tonight and continue through Tuesday across much of Northern California. These winds combined with low humidity and dry fuels will lead to critical fire weather conditions into Tuesday evening.

Minimum humidity is forecast to range from ten to twenty-five percent. Overnight recovery ranges from twenty-five to fifty percent.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Additionally, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Northern San Joaquin Valley on Monday from 5 AM through 11 PM.

The winds are expected to be strong enough to cause power outages and damage trees. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Driving will be difficult for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds will continue on Tuesday, though not as strong as Monday.

North to northwest winds twenty-five to thirty-five mph are likely, with possible gusts from fifty to fifty-five mph.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.