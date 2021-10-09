Parts Of Tuolumne And Calaveras Likely To Face PSPS

Projected Monday PSPS View Photo

Sonora, CA — PG&E says some select areas of the Mother Lode could lose electricity Monday morning because of projected high winds.

The outage is likely start around 10am on Monday and continue until Tuesday evening (6pm). In Tuolumne County, the areas placed under a “Watch” for a likely PSPS are around Don Pedro area and near Highway 108 east of Jamestown. The more populated areas, like Sonora, Jamestown, Tuolumne, Soulsbyville, Twain Harte, Mi Wuk Village and Groveland are not in the watch area.

In Calaveras County, the watch area is around Angels Camp and Copperopolis. A Community Resource Center will be opening at 8am on Monday at Utica Park in Angels Camp. There will be water and snacks available and places to charge devices.

You can click here to find more information about whether your home is in an area likely to be affected on Monday by a PSPS.