New Melones Implements Seasonal Closures

Tuttletown, CA — Some of the areas around New Melones Reservoir are now closed through January 2 so that Bureau of Reclamation officials can do seasonal maintenance tasks.

In the Tuttletown Recreation Area, the Manzanita and Chamise campgrounds, along with the Oak Knoll Group Camp, are closed.

In the Glory Hole Recreation Area, the Big Oak Campground, Osprey Point Day Use Area and Angels Creek boat launch are closed.

The entrance gates to Tuttletown and Glory Hill are now only open daily between 4am-9pm.

The New Melones Visitor Center is only open for pass sales on Saturday and Sunday from 10am-4pm.

Of note, the Visitor Center Museum and Administration Office remain closed due to COVID-19 concerns.