Supervisors To Discuss Hemp, Tuolumne Road and COVID

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — A list of items will go before the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors at the first meeting of October on Tuesday.

The board will hear a staff report about recent public outreach efforts gathering information about the communities opinions regarding potentially creating an industrial hemp ordinance that would allow for commercial cultivation in the county. Staff will then receive direction from the board members.

There will also be a vote on terminating an agreement to receive Highway Safety Improvement Grant dollars for work planned on Tuolumne Road. The county in 2014 was selected to receive 90-percent of the funding for a planned $723,000 project to widen lanes and make improvements on Tuolumne Road. However, the project has been impacted by delays and increased cost projections, making it no longer feasible at this time. You can read the full staff report on the item, by clicking here.

The supervisors also have an appointment to hear an update from the Public Health Department about the local response to COVID-19.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9am.