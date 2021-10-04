Clear
Update: Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Crash On Highway 108

By B.J. Hansen
Update at 9:46am: The CHP reports that Highway 108 was briefly closed after a vehicle struck a pedestrian at around 9:10am just east of Lime Kiln Road. The highway is back open. It is not immediately known the extent of the injuries to the pedestrian.

Original story posted at 9:19am: Sonora, CA — Emergency officials are responding to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 108 near the law and justice center campus.

The area is east of Lime Kiln Road. An ambulance has been requested. Travel with caution in the area and be prepared for a potential delay.

