Wildcats Logo Sonora High School View Photo

Wildcats dominate on the gridiron in high school football while Summerville has the night off.

Written by Zeb Drivdahl:

The Wildcats opened up Mother Lode League play with a convincing 46-0 Homecoming win over the Amador Buffaloes.

Amador received the opening kickoff and put together a long drive that covered 75 yards and almost 8 minutes of game time. It ended when the Wildcats defense stuffed a 4th and goal play from the 6-yard line. Sonora quickly moved the ball into Amador territory with a long completion to senior Chance Pimentel but was eventually forced to punt. Junior punter Tim Blackmore and the Wildcats special teams managed to pin the Buffaloes at their own one-yard line. The next play saw the Wildcats defense swarm Buffalo running back Shane Collins in his own backfield, dropping him for the safety and 2-0 lead as time ran out in the first quarter.

Aided by excellent field position on the ensuing free-kick, the Wildcats quickly moved the ball downfield, finishing with a 12-yard touchdown run by senior captain Kade Clifton. After a quick three and out, the Sonora offense struck quickly, this time on a 32-yard scamper by senior Kenny Scott. After another Buffalo three and out, the Wildcats put together a long drive finished by a nifty 10-yard touchdown run from junior Jack Teem that included three dodged tackles, putting the score at 24-0 at the half.

The Buffaloes showed a brief spark to start the third quarter as they intercepted a pass from Sonora quarterback Bradley Curnow on the opening drive but were unable to move the ball and were forced to punt. The Wildcats put together another methodical drive that ended with a 20-yard score from Teem and the rout was on. Sonora scored twice more in the third quarter, including a third touchdown from Teem.

Sonora improves to 3-3 on the season and 1-0 in league play. The Wildcats continue league play next week on the road as they travel to Calaveras High School.

Summerville High is off this week. The Bears will travel to Amador next week.