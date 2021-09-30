Newsom Signs Police Reform Bills

Governor Newsom Signs Police Reforms View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom signed a series of bills aimed at reforming policing practices in the state.

The one being most touted is Senate Bill 2, which will prevent any officer found to have committed any serious misconduct from ever being a police officer again in the state. The argument is that some officers have been released from their duties in one department, but then find work a short time later at another location. Proponents argue the new law is the same concept as a doctor losing a medical license.

Other bills include Senate Bill 89, which will increase the age requirement for becoming an officer from 18 to 21. Senate Bill 776 will increase the transparency of police records when an officer is found to have engaged in discriminatory behavior. Assembly Bill 490 will prevent the use of carotid restraints, or chokeholds.