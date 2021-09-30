Clear
Fire Ignites At Hatler Mill Property

By B.J. Hansen
Fire at Hatler Mill Property on Big Hill Road

Sonora, CA — Numerous officials responded to a fire that broke early this morning on the Hatler Mill property on Big Hill Road in Tuolumne County.

The fire was reported just after 2:20am, and firefighters are still on scene this morning working to fully contain and mop up the incident. There has not been a full damage assessment to this point. No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Be prepared for activity in the area. Tuolumne County Fire reports that travelers need to use caution on Big Hill Road this morning because there is a large diameter hose coming off a fire hydrant into one of the traffic lanes. Use caution, and avoid the area if you can.

