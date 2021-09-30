Shelter Meeting Canceled By Washington Fire Rescheduled

Meeting on Stewart Street Shelter View Photo

Sonora, CA – The public will once again have a chance to weigh in on the Stewart Street Shelter in Sonora.

The original meeting, scheduled for August 30, was canceled after the Washington Fire broke out on August 26th. It was a viral meeting only, the rescheduled meeting titled “Stewart Street Shelter: What Comes Next” is in person with face masks required. The meeting will not be available via Zoom but will be live-streamed on the City’s website at www.sonoraca.com.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, those needing assistants are asked to notify the Community Development Department at 209-532-3508 ext. #2, or rkellogg@sonoraca.com. 48 hours in advance. That will enable the City to make “reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting.”

As reported earlier here, there will be presentations and those in attendance are encouraged to ask questions and give feedback. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall located at 94 N. Washington Street on Tuesday, October 12th. It begins at 5:30 p.m.