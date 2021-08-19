A Community Conversation On Stewart Street Shelter

City of Sonora flyer for Stewart Street shelter View Photo

Sonora, CA – The public’s opinion is being sought for the proposed Stewart Street Shelter in Sonora regarding what comes next.

In January, the City of Sonora voted to purchase the rundown home at 290 South Stewart Street, as reported here. After renovations are made, the plans are to turn the house into a shelter. It will be managed and operated by the Amador Tuolumne Community Action Agency (ATCAA).

Calling it a “Community Conversation” the City of Sonora is holding a virtual meeting on Monday, August 30th at 5:30 p.m. There will be presentations by the City of Sonora, ATCAA, first responders, and service providers. They will provide information about the project and attendees are encouraged to ask questions and provide comments.

The meeting will not be open to the public physically, due to the hike in COVID cases in Tuolumne County. Those wanting to participate in the Zoom meeting can use a computer, tablet, or smartphone. Below is the Zoom online link and phone number:

Online: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89678539096?pwd=VVpaOHl0NDdHL3pwSk1jTXZWb3Y2Zz09

Phone #: (720)707-2699

Meeting ID: 896 7853 9096

Passcode: 446302

Questions can be submitted prior to the meeting to stewartstreetshelter@sonoraca.org. That email can also be used to email any questions regarding the meeting or contact the City of Sonora, Community Development Department at (209)532-3508 ext. #2.