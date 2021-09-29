Water Conservation Needed Next Week

Tuolumne Main Canal - Water Ditch View Photo

Sonora, CA — TUD is asking all of its customers to conserve water starting this Sunday, October 3, and continuing through Sunday, October 10.

TUD spokesperson Lisa Westbrook says it is due to annual maintenance that needs to be done on the Tuolumne Main Canal. It is often referred to as the yearly “ditch outage.” PG&E’s Tuolumne Main Canal coveys 95-percent of TUD’s drinking water supply.

“The water that is remaining is only what is in our storage tanks, so we’re very limited on supply during that time,” says Westbrook, “We ask that people limit all of their outside watering, do not wash your vehicles, and turn off automatic lawn and drip sprinklers.”

In addition, the district requests that customers repair any water leaks prior to October 3rd.