Road Near Calaveras Government Center Closed For Emergency Work

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Public Works Department has closed Mountain Ranch Road between Government Center Drive and Jeff Tuttle Drive.

The county reports that the full closure is due to some emergency tree work that needs to be conducted. A marked detour is set up utilizing Jeff Tuttle Drive and Government Center Drive. It is not immediately clear how long the closure will last, but Public Works reports it will be reopened “as soon as possible.”

Written by BJ Hansen .

