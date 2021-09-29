No Action Yet On Hiring New TUD General Manager

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District Board of Directors broke into closed session yesterday to discuss the open General Manager position.

We reported in June that Don Perkins, the district’s Operation’s Director, was tabbed to be the Interim GM. The move came following the Board of Director’s dismissal of former GM Ed Pattison.

Yesterday’s agenda stated that the board was planning to discuss the position, and then reconvene to open session to “Consider Approval of a General Manager Employment Agreement.“

Upon reopening the session, Board President Barbara Balen announced, “We have no reportable action regarding the consideration of a General Manager Employment Agreement. That will be considered at a future meeting.”

No additional details were given.

Also at yesterday’s meeting, citing the ongoing COVID pandemic, there was consensus on the board to continue meeting remotely, rather than in-person, for the time being. It will be reviewed at future meetings.