TUD Fixing Downtown Sonora Waterline Break

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District reports that crews are working to fix an emergency main waterline break on North Stewart Street in the downtown area.

It was first reported during the 10 o’clock hour.

TUD Spokesperson Lisa Westbrook says, “Residents and businesses located in the vicinity of North Stewart Street and Elkin Street may be experiencing low water pressure to no water. TUD crews are working as quickly as possible to restore water service and estimate water restoration by 3:30 PM. In order to make the repair on North Stewart Street, a road closure will be in place at Elkin Street (near the old bowling alley). A detour will be in place.”

Adding, “Flushing will be performed by TUD crews to clear out the water pipelines after the repair has been made and customers may experience air in their pipes. It is recommended that you run water from an outside hose bib to clear any sediment that may have been left in the pipeline.”