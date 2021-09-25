Update: Air Ambulance Called To HWY 4 Crash

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Update at 7:55 a.m.: The CHP remains on the scene of a solo vehicle crash on Highway 4 north of Arnold in Calaveras County.

The vehicle went off a cliff near the Skyline Drive intersection north of Dorrington, near Big Meadow just after 6:30 a.m. One person was pinned underneath the vehicle. First responders have freed that individual and they have been flown from the scene suffering major injuries. A tow truck is working to haul the vehicle up the steep embankment as officers are directing traffic. The CHP hopes to have the roadway cleared shortly.

Original post at 7:15 a.m.: Arnold, CA — First responders are on the scene of a solo vehicle crash on Highway 4 north of Arnold in Calaveras County.

The wreck happened around the Skyline Drive intersection north of Dorrington, near Big Meadow. The CHP reports that the vehicle went off a cliff and an occupant was pinned underneath it. There is no word on their condition but the person is conscious according to CHP. An air ambulance has been called to the scene. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.