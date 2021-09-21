New Fees Proposed At 31 Stanislaus National Forest Sites

Sonora, CA — Citing the need to conduct deferred maintenance, many day-use sites and campgrounds may see a fee increase in the Stanislaus National Forest.

Some day-use areas would have fees for the first time. $5 day-use fees would be implemented at Sourgrass, Beardsley, Rainbow Pool and Carlon. The Forest Service notes that it is also considering implementing a $30 forest-wide annual pass for those who do not want to pay daily fees.

The fees for most campgrounds would also more than double. (The full list is below)

According to the Forest Service, the public is invited to comment on the proposed fee changes. The comment period is set to end by close of business on November 30, 2021. They can be sent to – Attention: Casey Jardine, 19777 Greenley Road Sonora, CA 95370, or email comments to: SM.FS.RecreatFees@usda.gov. Oral comments can be provided in person at any Stanislaus National Forest office or by calling Casey Jardine by 209-813-6011 and indicating you would like to provide comments on the proposed recreation fee changes.

Stanislaus National Forest Deputy Supervisor, Beth Martinez, states, “We recognize how important these sites are to our local communities. Fee increases will help us maintain the sites to the level and quality people have come to expect as well as make the fees more consistent throughout the state. During this public input period, we want to hear strategies and other ideas to help cut costs and leverage resources.”