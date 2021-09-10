9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremony This Saturday In Tuolumne City

9/11 War on Terrorism Memorial View Photo

Saturday is the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 and the VFW Post 4748 will conduct a ceremony at the 9/11 Global War On Terrorism (GWOT) Memorial.

Aaron Rasmussen, the coordinator for tomorrow’s ceremony, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The ceremony will begin at 9:11 AM and will conclude around the 10 AM hour. The event is free to the public.

The 9/11 Global War on Terrorism Memorial is located next to the Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall in Tuolumne City.

Following the Ceremony, Sonora Vets Helping Vets is sponsoring a Patriots Day Family Event.

A Jump House will be located next to the Big Dreams Park, a free BBQ lunch will be served, a cornhole tournament will take place and there will be live music from the Rusty Rockers.

Most of the activity will conclude in the early afternoon.

