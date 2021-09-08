Caltrans Will Intermittently Close Highway 108 On Thursday

Sonora, CA — Due to the construction of an eastbound on-ramp and westbound off-ramp on Highway 108 at Standard Road, the highway be periodically closed on Thursday (September 9).

It is so needed blasting work can be conducted. The various closures are expected to cause 15-minute traffic delays. The exact times of the closures are unknown, but they are expected to run between late morning and into the early afternoon. The alternate route for Highway 108 travelers is Mono Way.

Caltrans will put up electronic signs to alert motorists when the closures are underway. Flaggers will also be assisting. Vehicles will be stopped at the intersections of Hess Avenue and Mono Way.