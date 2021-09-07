House Republican Leader McCarthy Issues Statement On Afghanistan

Microphone and US Flag View Photo

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23) recently released a statement after a briefing for members of Congress on the situation in Afghanistan:

McCarthy was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“Earlier today, I spoke with Secretary of Defense Austin, Secretary of State Blinken, and General Milley. We had an urgent conversation about the administration’s chaotic withdrawal in Afghanistan and the unfolding humanitarian crisis. I also listened to President Biden discuss the same subject this afternoon.

Both the President and his team failed to lay out a coherent plan for evacuating Americans and our allies who have been stranded by his disastrous, unilateral withdrawal, or even getting an accurate count of how many are in the country. Despite promising that every American who wants to come home will, the President has inexplicably decided to place more trust in the empty promises of terrorists than in the capabilities of our incredible military to guarantee safe passage for our citizens. This is unacceptable.

It is clear that, like the withdrawal itself, the Biden administration failed to plan for even the most obvious contingencies, or even coordinate among themselves. Within moments of hearing President Biden say we have succeeded in Afghanistan, the Secretaries and General Milley provided a bleak assessment of the situation on the ground that can hardly be described as a success. For example, they acknowledged the disturbing reports that Americans have been harassed and assaulted by the Taliban, reports President Biden denied in his speech today.

This disaster of President Biden’s own making must stop now. We must not be bound by an arbitrary timeline to ensure the safe return of Americans or unwilling to send the military to rescue those who are trapped behind enemy lines. The withdrawal isn’t done until every American is safely out.”

