Stivers No Longer Missing

By B.J. Hansen
Missing Person Flyer John Stivers rewards raised to $25K

Sonora, CA — In recent weeks the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has been looking for local resident John Stivers who had gone missing on August 2nd.

His vehicle was located, empty, along Campo Seco Road. Friends and family had put up a $25,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Nicco Sandelin, reports, “Physical contact was made with John Stivers today at 6:15pm. He is no longer listed in the missing person database. No further info is being released.”

We’ll pass along more information if it becomes available.

 

