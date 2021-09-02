New Children’s Book By Local Author

Hannah Bannah by Sandy Lee View Photo

Local resident Sandy Lee has now authored three children’s books, including her latest ‘Hannah Bannah’.

Lee was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

‘Hannah Bannah’ by Sandy Lee, has been released just in time for the return to school. The book is based on a true story and is inspired by her little brown dachshund named Hannah.

According to Lee, “Little Hannah does very different things than any other dog that we’ve ever had before. She is the cutest little dog and her personality makes us love her even more. In this book, Hannah is questioning why she does different things. Ultimately, the book teaches a child that it is okay to be different.

Lee’s other children’s books include ‘Hermie the Bug’ and ‘Remembering Grandma’. Each of her books is personally based on her own relatives, pets, and creatures. Every book contains a lesson for the individual child.

‘Hannah Bannah’ is now available in Sonora at Mountain Book Shop, The Candy Vault and the Thirsty Prospector. The book can also be ordered online at www.amothersquest.com. The online option includes free shipping for residents of Tuolumne County, as Lee will personally deliver the book to you.

A portion of every copy of ‘Hannah Bannah’, goes toward The American Cancer Society.

