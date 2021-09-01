Expected Containment Date For Airola Fire Changed

Airola Fire - Photo by Greg Stark CCSO View Photo

Sonora, CA — More work is needed to mop up and strengthen containment lines on the 639 acre Airola Fire in Calaveras County.

CAL Fire had been hoping to gain full containment by today, but the date has now been pushed to September 5. It is currently considered 87-percent contained. Officials are out repairing suppression impacts and increasing the fire lines.

The fire is located near Parrotts Ferry Road and Airola Road in the Vallecito area. It started on August 25 at 2:55pm. Officials have not released a cause. No structures were lost.