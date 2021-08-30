Update: Vegitation Fire At Tulloch Dam

Update at 5:08 p.m.: CALFIRE has updated the average of the fire, it is currently at 20 acres with additional air resources being called in.

Sonora, CA–A reported vegetation fire is currently burning at Lake Tulloch Dam. Air and ground resources are currently responding to the fire. The person who reported the fire said the fire could have been sparked by a traffic collision. No word yet on size, rate of spread, or if any structures are threatened. Due to the fire, Tullock Dam Road is under a hard closure.