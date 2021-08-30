Clear
National Average Cost Of Gas Drops For First Time In 2021

By Nic Peterson
Sonora, CA–Over the last two weeks, the average cost of gasoline dropped 2 cents, bringing the national average to $3.23 a gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said on Sunday that its the first decline in gas prices in nine months. Nationally the highest average price for regular gasoline is in San Fransisco with gas coming in at $4.49 a gallon. The cheapest is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at $2.70 per gallon.

Locally in Sonora, the gas prices range from $4.00 to $4.10 a gallon.

