Airola Fire Remains In Check

Airola Fire - Photo by Greg Stark CCSO View Photo

Vallecito, CA — There was no growth overnight on the Airola Fire in Calaveras County.

It is 700 acres and 35-percent contained. Officials are still investigating the cause. Parrotts Ferry Road is back open near the fire area.

All of the earlier evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings. In addition, there are still evacuation warnings in place for the towns of Murphys and Douglas Flat, according to CAL Fire. The other warnings in effect are for all of Parrotts Ferry Road from the Tuolumne/Calaveras county line at Parrotts Ferry Bridge to Highway 4 (including Moaning Cavern and Camp Nine Road areas). In addition, east of Red Hill Road to Parrotts Ferry Road.

No structures have been destroyed there have been no injuries.