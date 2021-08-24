July Unemployment Numbers Show Little Change

Sonora, CA–California’s jobless rate held steady at 7.6% with local numbers also reflecting state trends based on the July Employment Development Department (EDD) report.

The unemployment rate of 7.6 percent in July 2021 is 5.6 percentage points better than that of July 2020 and is noteworthy as California’s lowest unemployment rate since March 2020. From February 2021 through July 2021, California has added 671,100 total non-farm payroll jobs, which is an average of 111,850 jobs per month for that time period. Educational & Health Services added 10,500 jobs due to increased hiring in telehealth and cybersecurity and healthcare firms. Manufacturing suffered the largest month over job reduction due to a large decrease in Transportation Equipment Manufacturing.

The Mother Lode did not see huge changes in unemployment numbers with Calaveras County going from a 5.8% unemployment in June to 5.7% in July. Tuolumne County’s jobless rate stayed the same at 7.5%.

The national unemployment rate has fallen to 5.4%

