California Governor Requests Federal Aid For Wildfires

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2021, file photo, a firefighter battles the Dixie Fire as it jumps Highway 395, south of Janesville in Lassen County, Calif. Critical fire weather throughout the region has spread multiple wildfires burning in Northern California. Wildfire managers are often asked why firefighters simply don't put out the flames to save their homes and the valuable forests surrounding them. It's not that simple, wildfire managers say, and the reasons are many, some of them decades in the making. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File) View Photo

Sacramento, CA–Governor Gavin Newsom has requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to help state and local wildfire response and recovery efforts in Lassen, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama, and Trinity counties. Governor Newsom explained

“We are deploying every available tool we have to keep communities safe as California battles these catastrophic wildfires driven by climate change impacts, Even while the fires continue to burn, we are working to put assistance programs in place for impacted individuals to support their recovery from these devastating fires.”

The federal request is specifically regarding the Dixie, Antelope, McFarland, Monument, and River fires. Not initially included is the Caldor Fire, something that Rep.McClintock hopes to change by himself requesting a major disaster declaration in a letter to Gov.Newsom. He explained in his letter

“The Caldor Fire has now exceeded 106,500 acres with little containment. As of this writing, 557 structures have been destroyed, including 403 homes, with another 17,488 structures currently threatened. Tens of thousands of residents have been evacuated, with more expected. The town of Grizzly Flats has been flattened, with more communities throughout El Dorado and Amador counties under severe threat. I appreciate your quick action in declaring a state of emergency in response to this fire, which has facilitated federal suppression assistance. Given the continued rapid growth and severity of the Caldor fire, I ask that you request a major disaster declaration in order to provide needed assistance to communities and individuals impacted by this devastating fire.”

The full letter to the Governor can be found here.