Fire In Groveland Area

CAL Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Logo View Photo

Groveland, CA — Ground firefighters are on the scene of a vegetation fire in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County.

The flames broke out in the 18900 block of Ferretti Road near Highway 120 in some grass. The fire was extinguished quickly at a 50 x 50 spot. CAL Fire dispatch tells Clarke Broadcasting that several homes in the Pine Mountain Lake area were threatened. Crews will remain on the scene mopping up for the next couple of hours. hat ignited the fire is under investigation.