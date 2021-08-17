3 New COVID-19 Deaths In Tuolumne and 3 New Deaths In Calaveras

Tuolumne Public Health reports three new COVID-19 deaths of individuals who were recently hospitalized; a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s.

Public Health is reporting 96 new community cases including two new Sierra Conservation Center inmate case since Friday. There are 407 active community cases including 18 who are now hospitalized. Interim Health Officer, Dr. Eric Sergienko, noted Friday that state modeling indicates that the numbers will likely continue to increase in the Mother Lode region until sometime between August 20-22, and then hopefully start to level off, as reported here.

Calaveras County Public Health reports three new COVID-19 deaths, no further details are available. The county counts a total of 61 Covid deaths since the pandemic began. The last two Covid deaths were reported last month on July 16. Calaveras also reports 19 new Covid cases since Friday, 139 active cases, and two active hospitalizations. Four of the cases are age 0-17 and there are four new cases in individuals 65 years and older. Since the pandemic began they have had 286 Covid-19 positive people who are 17 and under and 501 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over. Calaveras’s highest active cases peaked at 123 during the first COVID-19 surge in December/January.

Tuolumne Testing The State testing site, currently at Tuolumne Memorial Hall is open 7 days a week from 7 AM to 7 PM. Results through the LHI State testing site are turning around quickly at this time, currently between 24-48 hours. This Wednesday, Aug. 18th the testing site will move back to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora and open at 10 AM on that day. After that the site will be open every day from 7 AM to 7 PM. Due to increased demand, appointments should be made rather than walking in. Appointments can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available through Rapid Care or the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

Vaccine Appointments in Calaveras, Tuolumne or Mariposa can be made at local pharmacies and through myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255. Anyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine, Pfizer is approved for anyone over age 12. If you have questions about MyTurn and the registration process, call Tuolumne Public Health at 533-7440 or email Health@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov

Tuolumne Report Continues The total current case rate, a 14-day rolling average for Tuolumne County is 51.4 per 100,000 population. The case rate for vaccinated individuals is 13.9 and for unvaccinated is 83.6.

The gender and age breakdown for the 94 community cases is; 3 girls and 7 boys age 0-11, 6 girls and 7 boys age 12-17, 8 women and 8 men age 18-29, 6 women and 7 men age 30-39, 7 women and 3 men age 40-49, 9 women and 4 men age 50-59, 2 women and 9 men age 60-69, 2 woman and 3 men age 70 to 79 and 3 women age 80-89.

Thirteen of the new cases were vaccinated, 11 with Moderna and 2 with Pfizer. Out of 909 cases, since June 15 when the first vaccinated individual was reported to have a break-through Covid infection, 92 total have been identified.

A total of 22,157 Tuolumne residents are fully vaccinated and 3,763 are partially vaccinated. The vaccination rate is 52% of eligible people in Tuolumne, those age 12 and older.

The California department of corrections reports 40 active cases at the Sierra Conservation Center (SCC). A total of 68% of the 3,260 inmates the prison manages, which includes all southern fire camps, are fully vaccinated and 1,524 inmate cases have been resolved. There have been no SCC deaths of inmates due to Coivd-19.

The California Department of Public Health and local County Health Department issued masking guidance for universal masking indoors as detailed here. Information and guidance on isolation and quarantine is available at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Guidance-on-Isolation-and-Quarantine-for-COVID-19-Contact-Tracing.aspx Guidelines for self-care and more tips from the CDC are here.

Calaveras Public Health shares “The best way to keep yourself and others safe from COVID-19 is to: Get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you can, Wear a face mask that covers your nose and mouth to help protect yourself and others, Stay 6 feet apart from others who don’t live with you, Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer to get rid of germs on your hands. Symptoms can appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. The symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Fatigue, Muscle or body aches, Headache, New loss of taste or smell, Sore throat, Congestion or runny nose, Nausea or vomiting, Diarrhea. Look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19. If someone is showing signs, seek emergency care immediately: Trouble breathing, New confusion or weakness, Bluish lips or face, Persistent pain or pressure in the chest, Inability to wake or stay awake.”

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 8/15 205 69 2,234 40 Calaveras 8/16 139 19 2,556 61 Mariposa 8/16 65 26 662 7 Mono 8/16 51 3 1,127 5 Stanislaus 8/16 2,114 740 62,520 1,108 Tuolumne 8/16 407 95 5,148 78 For other county-level statistics view our page here.