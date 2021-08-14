Starting Off The Weekend With No Power

Power Outage in Sonora and East Sonora areas of Tuolumne County View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Starting the weekend off in the dark and forgot the much-needed morning cup of coffee for nearly 700 PG&E customers.

PG&E is reporting the outage is in the Sonora and East Sonora areas of Tuolumne County. The outage began around 8:15 a.m. leaving around 682 customers without lights. Those without electricity are along both sides of Tuolumne Road after the Junction Shopping Center to Standard Road. It is also on both sides of Wards Ferry roads. The utility relays that crews are at the outage location and are assessing a cause. They added that the estimated restoration time is 11:45 a.m.