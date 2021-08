Big Oak Flat, CA — A 56-year-old southern Tuolumne County man died in a crash Sunday afternoon on Priest Coulterville Road.

We reported earlier that a 2013 Chevy Equinox went off the road, struck a hillside, and overturned. The CHP has identified the driver as William Dewar of Big Oak Flat. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred at 2:20pm.

Details surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

Written by BJ Hansen.

