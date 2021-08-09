Information Released On Fatal Highway 120 crash

CHP Patrol Car Logo View Photo

Groveland, CA–Information has been released in regards to a fatal traffic collision that took place on August 8th on Priest Coulterville Road south of Highway 120. At close to 2:20 pm a 56-year-old man from Big Oaks Flat was driving his 2013 Chevy Equinox northbound at a high rate of speed. The driver allowed his vehicle to travel to the left, across the southbound lane, and off the roadway where it crashed into a hillside. After striking the hillside, the vehicle rolled over and came to a rest on its roof.

The driver sadly succumbed to his injuries as a result of the crash. The investigation determined the driver was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol are a factor. The crash is currently under investigation and the identity of the driver is being withheld pending family notification.