Clear
96.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Information Released On Fatal Highway 120 crash

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson
CHP Patrol Car Logo

CHP Patrol Car Logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Groveland, CA–Information has been released in regards to a fatal traffic collision that took place on August 8th on Priest Coulterville Road south of Highway 120. At close to 2:20 pm a 56-year-old man from Big Oaks Flat was driving his 2013 Chevy Equinox northbound at a high rate of speed. The driver allowed his vehicle to travel to the left, across the southbound lane, and off the roadway where it crashed into a hillside. After striking the hillside, the vehicle rolled over and came to a rest on its roof.

The driver sadly succumbed to his injuries as a result of the crash. The investigation determined the driver was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol are a factor. The crash is currently under investigation and the identity of the driver is being withheld pending family notification.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 