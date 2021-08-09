Clear
$10,000 Reward For Information Regarding Local Missing Man

By Nic Peterson

Sonora, CA–A local resident that has been missing since early August has unfortunately still not been found. The original story about 52-year-old John Stivers can be found here.

A $10,000 reward has been issued for detailed information that will lead to the safe return of John Stivers.  A prayer session took place last night at Calypso Baby in Copperopolis with friends and family. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Investigation Division at 209-694-2900.

Additionally, tips can be emailed to findjohnstivers@gmail.com

