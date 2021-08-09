$10,000 Reward For Information Regarding Local Missing Man

Sonora, CA–A local resident that has been missing since early August has unfortunately still not been found. The original story about 52-year-old John Stivers can be found here.

A $10,000 reward has been issued for detailed information that will lead to the safe return of John Stivers. A prayer session took place last night at Calypso Baby in Copperopolis with friends and family. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Investigation Division at 209-694-2900.

Additionally, tips can be emailed to findjohnstivers@gmail.com