Sheriff’s Request Assistance With Missing Man

Sonora, CA–Tuolumne County Sheriffs are asking the public to help in the search of a missing man who was last seen headed to Sonora. 52-year-old John Stivers of Jamestown was reported missing, John was last seen headed to Sonora on August 2nd and has not been seen or heard from since. Deputies located John’s vehicle parked alongside Campo Seco Road in Jamestown, but John was not with his vehicle

Anyone with information on John’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Investigation Division at 209-694-2900